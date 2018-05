Tributes to English musician George Michael are displayed outside his former home in Highgate, north London, Britain, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A fan views tributes to George Michael outside his former home in Highgate, north London, Britain, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

The family of late singer George Michael recently requested that fans take down tributes to the iconic musician placed outside his old home in London, but images by an epa photographer on the ground showed the impromptu shrines were still in place and being visited by well-wishers on Thursday.

George, who rose to fame with the pop duo Wham! and went on to win a slew of music awards, was found dead in his home in Highgate, north London, on Dec. 25, 2016.