A man seems to ride on a horse-drawn buggy at Trick Eye museum in Mexico City.

A man gets close to Mexico's Day of the Dead imagery at Trick Eye museum in Mexico City.

A couple is amazed by an attraction at Trick Eye museum in Mexico City.

A woman seems eaten by a shark at Trick Eye museum in Mexico City.

Trick Eye, the museum that originated in South Korea and whose concept is based on augmented reality (AR) with larger-than-life visual effects, decided to open in Mexico City its first display outside the Asian continent.

The museum, which opened to the public last Dec. 1, welcomed 35,000 visitors of all ages in its first 50 days, and its success has never stopped growing.