US director Cary Fukunaga attends the world premiere of the TV Show Maniac in London, Britain, Sept. 13 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEIL HALL

James Bond, Britain's most iconic secret agent, is set for an American makeover as producers announced Thursday the 25th edition of the world-renowned film franchise will be directed by California-born Cary Fukunaga, the man behind the Emmy award-winning series True Detective.

Fukunaga, 41, is to become the first American appointed to direct a Bond movie, replacing Danny Boyle, who stepped down citing creative differences with the producers.