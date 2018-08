THE QUEEN OF SOUL, Aretha Franklin, sings for Barack Obama at a Labor Day event, at the Renaissance Center of Detroit, USA, Sept. 5 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/JEFF KOWALSKY

US President Donald Trump and other public figures mourned the death of soul singer Aretha Franklin, who passed away Thursday at the age of 76.

"The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, is dead. She was a great woman, with a wonderful gift from God, her voice. She will be missed!" Trump said in a Twitter post.