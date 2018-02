The huge likenesses of US President Donald Trump (l) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (l. front) meet each other Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, during the Carnival festivities in the Brazilian city of Olinda, where some 80 giant figures paraded up and down the steep avenues. EFE-EPA/Ney Douglas

A woman poses with Donald Trump's doll during the 'Giant Dolls' parade of Olinda's carnival in Pernambuco, Brazil, 12 February 2018. EFE/Ney Douglas

-The huge likenesses of US President Donald Trump (c.r.) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (c.l.) face each other Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, during the Carnival festivities in the Brazilian city of Olinda, where some 80 giant figures paraded up and down the steep avenues. EFE-EPA/Ney Douglas

The huge likenesses of US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un faced each other Monday during the Carnival festivities in the Brazilian city of Olinda, where some 80 giant figures paraded up and down the steep avenues.

The giant balloon of Donald Trump again paraded on the slopes of this approximately 500-year-old city. and for the first time coincided with a gigantic Kim Jong-un weighing some 22 kilos (48 lbs.) and standing almost 4 meters (13 feet) tall.