President Donald Trump on Tuesday mocked the low ratings for the 2018 Academy Awards, which drew 26.5 million viewers, the lowest number ever recorded.

"Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don't have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)!" Trump said in a Twitter post.