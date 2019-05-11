The current exhibition by controversial photographer Andres Serrano at the ArtX Gallery in west Manhattan entitled "The Game: All Things Trump" shows, according to the artist, that US President Donald Trump has been very effective in promoting himself and getting whatever he wants. EFE-EPA/Justin Lane/File

US President Donald Trump has been very effective in promoting himself and getting whatever he wants - that was the opinion of controversial photographer Andres Serrano and the basis of his current exhibition "The Game: All Things Trump" at the ArtX Gallery in west Manhattan.

With some 1,000 items related to the omnipresent US president, from a piece of wedding cake from his marriage to Melania Trump to a cap from his presidential campaign signed by porn star Stormy Daniels, to whom he is said to have paid $150,000 to buy her silence, the exhibit is a kind of remix not only of the triumphs of the New York magnate, but also of his flops.