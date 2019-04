President Donald Trump (3rd r.) and first lady Melania Trump (2nd r.) on Monday, April 22, 2019, watch children take part in the 141st annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House. EFE-EPA/Kevin Dietsch

President Donald Trump (c.r.) shows his drawing to children on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the White House, where more than 30,000 guests gathered for the 141st annual Easter Egg Roll. EFE-EPA/Kevin Dietsch

President Donald Trump, accompanied by the Easter Bunny, speaks to the more than 30,000 guests at the White House on Monday, April 22, 2019, where they had gathered for the 141st annual Easter Egg Roll. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump received Monday more than 30,000 guests at the White House for the 141st annual Easter Egg Roll.

The celebration gave thousands of boys and girls their place as the most important people at the Executive Mansion, allowed to play all day the game of finding colored eggs hidden in the bushes around the large White House yard.