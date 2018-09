A man passes in front of the artwork 'Chamber of Immortality' by Turkish artist Ahmet Gunestekin during the ci Contemporary Istanbul, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sept. 20, 2018.EPA/EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

A girl runs in front of the artwork 'Chamber of Immortality' by the Turkish artist Ahmet Gunestekin during the ci Contemporary Istanbul, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA/EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

People take selfies with an artworks 'Hercules Selfie' by Turkish artist Emre Yusufi during the ci Contemporary Istanbul, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA/EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

People take pictures in front of the artwork 'Chamber of Immortality' by Turkish artist Ahmet Gunestekin during the ci Contemporary Istanbul, in Istanbul, Turkey, Sept. 20, 2018. EPA/EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Istanbul, Sep 20 (efe-epa) Turkey launched the 13th edition of Contemporary Istanbul, an annual art fair, on Thursday, showcasing 84 contemporary art galleries from 21 countries with artworks of 650 artists, organizers said.

The fair historically features a large number of local artists and includes a colossal installation by Turkish artist Ahmet Gunestekin featuring a wall of silver tentacles and skulls and a tongue-in-cheek sculpture of Hercules with a selfie stick by Emre Yusufi.