Twins pose for photographers during the press preview of a performance by Brazilian artist Tunga at Tate Modern in Central London, Britain, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Twins pose for photographers during the press preview of a performance by Brazilian artist Tunga at Tate Modern in Central London, Britain, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Twins pose for photographers during the press preview of a performance by Brazilian artist Tunga at Tate Modern in Central London, Britain, July 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Identical twins joined at the hair are to go on display at London's Tate Modern as part of a surreal piece of performance art by Brazilian contemporary creative Tunga, an efe-epa photographer documented Friday.

Tunga drew his inspiration for Xifopagas Capilares entre Nos (Capillary Xiphopagus among Us) from a Nordic myth about conjoined twins and first staged the work back in 1984.