A performance of US artist Josiah McElherny's work 'Interactive Abstract Bodies (Split Eclipse)' is shown at the preview of Space Shifters at the Hayward Gallery in London, Britain, Sept. 25 ,2018. EPA/EFE/NEIL HALL

A woman views Polish artist Monika Sosnowska's work 'Handrail' at the preview of Space Shifters at the Hayward Gallery in London, Britain, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA/EFE/NEIL HALL

epa07044989 A woman views Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama's work 'Narcissus Garden' at the preview of Space Shifters at the Hayward Gallery in London, Britain, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA/EFE/NEIL HALL

A woman views US artist Robert Irwin's work 'Untitled (Acrylic Column)' at the preview of Space Shifters at the Hayward Gallery in London, Britain, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA/EFE/NEIL HALL

An exhibition that explores ideas of space and perception, featuring sculptures and installations by 20 prominent artists, was previewed on Tuesday in London at the Hayward Gallery.

The Hayward Gallery launched the "Space Shifters" show as part of the year-long celebrations of the re-opening of the gallery to commemorate its 50th anniversary.