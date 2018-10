The installation A Year Outdoors is displayed at St Martin's in the Field in London, Britain, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

British artist Ralph Steadman poses with his work forming part of the installation A Year Outdoors at St Martin's In the Field in London, Britain, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

British illustrator Ralph Steadman visited on Tuesday an outdoor exhibition he is supporting about homelessness in central London.

"A Year Outdoors" is a project led by conceptual artist Beau that puts the spotlight on homelessness in the United Kingdom by putting "the door," a symbol of comfort and home, at the epicenter of a touring exhibition.