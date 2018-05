German fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth poses during the opening of her photographic exhibition 'Ladyland' at the Opera gallery in London, Britain, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

German fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth poses during the opening of her photographic exhibition 'Ladyland' at the Opera gallery in London, Britain, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

German fashion photographer Ellen Von Unwerth poses during the opening of her photographic exhibition 'Ladyland' at the Opera gallery in London, Britain, May 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Iconic images shot over the past 30 years by fashion photographer Ellen von Unwerth are soon to go on display in London, as witnessed by an epa-efe journalist Thursday.

An exhibition entitled "Ladybird" would fill the walls of the Opera Gallery from May 4-18.