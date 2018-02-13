Donning chef's whites and armed with frying pans apt for flipping pancakes, United Kingdom lawmakers and journalists took to a racecourse on Tuesday for an annual fundraising event, as documented by an epa photojournalist.

The 21st edition of the Parliamentary Pancake Race saw members of the lower and upper chambers of parliament _ the House of Commons and the House of Lords _ and members of the media taking part in a fun run that requires pancakes to be continuously tossed in the air along the way.