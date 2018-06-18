Christo stands in front of his artwork built on the Serpentine lake in London, Britain, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

A view of the artwork "The London Mastaba" by Christo built on the Serpentine lake in London, Britain, June 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Paddlings of ducks on London's Serpentine lake were on Monday forced to dodge around a new obstacle as the Bulgarian artist Christo unveiled a new artwork that sits among its waters, as seen in images by an epa correspondent on the ground.

"The London Mastaba," a blue, pink and red floating trapezoidal structure that bobs on the surface of the Hyde Park lake, is more than 20 meters (66 feet) high and is made of 7,506 barrels stacked horizontally, a stark contrast to the placid park scenes that surround it.