image released by the UK Ministy of Arts showing the Lobster Telephone (White Aphrodisiac), by Salvador Dalí and Edward James., in London March 23, 2018 EFE/EPA/UK MINISTRY OF ARTS

The United Kingdom's arts ministry said Thursday it had placed a temporary export bar on an art object created by surrealist Salvador Dalí and British poet Edward James, in an effort to keep it in the country.

The Lobster Telephone (White Aphrodisiac) is the only known example in the UK of the hand-painted white design, currently at risk of being exported unless a buyer can be found to match its Jan. 2017 Christie's auction's asking price of £853,047 ($1.1 million) plus tax.