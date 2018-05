A brand new waxwork of Meghan Markle is unveiled at Madame Tussauds' in London, Britain, 09 May 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Madame Tussauds London, a museum filled with waxwork figures of famous people, revealed on Wednesday its latest addition: Meghan Markle, as reported by an epa-efe reporter.

Markle, a United States actress known for her role in the series "Suits," is engaged to be married to Prince Harry later in the month.