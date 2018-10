Well-wishers hold a banner 'Give us a wave Harry' as they welcome Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a visit to Chichester, Britain, 03 October 2018. EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex and Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex greet well-wishers as they arrive on a visit to Chichester, Britain, 03 October 2018. EPA/VICKIE FLORES

Britain's Prince Harry (R), Duke of Sussex and Meghan (L), Duchess of Sussex greet well-wishers as they arrive on a visit to Chichester, Britain, 03 October 2018. EPA/VICKIE FLORES

The United Kingdom's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, on Wednesday visited the English county that gives them their royal title for the first time since they tied the knot.

Harry, the youngest son of Prince Charles, and Markle arrived to the southern city of Chichester in West Sussex on Wednesday morning, where they were greeted by hordes of well-wishes, among them schoolchildren who waved Union Flags for the royal occasion.