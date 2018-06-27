The United Kingdom's Prince William arrived in the West Bank on Wednesday after meeting the Israeli winner of the Eurovision song contest in Tel Aviv earlier in the day, as he continued his historic tour of the region.

The Duke of Cambridge, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and second in line to the British throne, met Netta Barzilai, who rose to fame last month as the winner of the popular singing competition, before heading to the West Bank where he met the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at his office in Ramallah.