Princess Eugenie of York, a granddaughter of the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II, is to marry her boyfriend of eight years in autumn, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

The princess, who is eighth in line to the throne, became engaged to Jack Brooksbank in Nicaragua earlier in the month, according to the Palace.