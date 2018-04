Members of the Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepare to fire a 41-gun salute to mark the 92nd birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Hyde Park in London, Britain, 21 April 2018. EPA-EFE/PETE MACLAINE

Members of the Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to mark the 92nd birthday of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Hyde Park in London, Britain, 21 April 2018. EPA-EFE/PETE MACLAINE

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a visit to the Royal Academy of Arts in Central London, Britain, 20 March 2018 (reissued 16 April 2018). Britain's Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 92nd birthday on 21 April 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WILL OLIVER

The United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II on Saturday celebrated her 92nd birthday, an occasion that was marked with gun salutes across the capital London.

A 41-gun salute took place in Hyde Park, as witnessed by an epa photojournalist, while other such salutes took place in other locations, as per tradition.