Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, Morocco, Feb. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The United Kingdom's Dukes of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, explored some of Morocco’s most famous sites on Monday, the last day of their tour to the northwestern African kingdom, including Rabat's historic Kasbah of the Udayas, where they viewed its Andalusian gardens and discovered some of the country's outstanding craftsmanship, much as normal tourists might, Kensington Palace said.

Upon arrival at the city’s Kasbah, a 12th-century fortress considered one of Rabat's oldest monuments, the royal couple was received to the rhythms of Gnawa music.