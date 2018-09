The art installation by artist Forensic Architecture is shown at a press preview of The Turner Prize 2018 at the Tate Britain in London, Britain, 24 September 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

The art installation by artist Charlotte Prodger is shown at a press preview of The Turner Prize 2018 at the Tate Britain in London, Britain, 24 September 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

The art installation by artist Naeem Mohnaiemen is shown at a press preview of The Turner Prize 2018 at the Tate Britain in London, Britain, 24 September 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

The art installation by artist Luke Willis Thompson is shown at a press preview of The Turner Prize 2018 at the Tate Britain in London, Britain, 24 September 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL

The Tate Britain on Monday presented a new exhibition showcasing works of art by this year's four Turner Prize nominees.

The show features pieces by Forensic Architecture, Naeem Mohaiemen, Charlotte Prodger and Luke Willis Thompson and will run from Wednesday until Jan. 6.