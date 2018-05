A gallery assistant dusts the coronation chair of Queen Mary II during the press preview of The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Gallery at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A gallery assistant poses with the marriage certificate of Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during the press preview of The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Gallery at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

An effigy of King Henry VII is displayed during the press preview of The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Gallery at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A general view during the press preview of The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Gallery at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

UK's Westminster Abbey to open new galleries in space never seen by public

A previously unseen series of galleries high up above the floor of Westminster Abbey is set to be unveiled to the public for the first time in 700 years, as documented in a preview captured by an epa-efe journalist on Tuesday.

The Queen's Diamond Jubilee Galleries are located 16 meters (52 feet) above ground level and had remained inaccessible to visitors for most of the church's history, according to Westminster Abbey.