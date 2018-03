Attendees during the 20th Ultra Festival at the Bayfront Park in front of the Vizcaya Bay in Miami, Florida, United States, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antoni Belchi

Dancers perform during the 20th Ultra Festival at the Bayfront Park in front of the Vizcaya Bay in Miami, Florida, United States, March 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antoni Belchi

The 20th edition of the annual Ultra Music Festival kicked off Friday in a Miami park facing Biscayne Bay with a diverse line-up of electronic music acts.

The sold-out three-day outdoor music festival is expected to gather some 50,000 people and will feature electronic music legends Paul Oakenfold, Danny Tenaglia, Carl Cox, Pete Tong and Sasha & Digweed across its eight stages.