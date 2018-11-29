Jamaican Reggae music has been allocated a spot as one of the United Nations' global cultural treasures, the organization said Thursday.
UNESCO, the UN's cultural heritage organization, made the announcement at a meeting in Mauritius.
Jamaican musician Stephen Marley, son of late reggae legend Bob Marley, performs during his concert on the open air stage of Zold Pardon in Budapest, Hungary, May 31, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/BEA KALLOS
