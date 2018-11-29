Jamaican musician Stephen Marley, son of late reggae legend Bob Marley, performs during his concert on the open air stage of Zold Pardon in Budapest, Hungary, May 31, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/BEA KALLOS

Jamaican Reggae music has been allocated a spot as one of the United Nations' global cultural treasures, the organization said Thursday.

UNESCO, the UN's cultural heritage organization, made the announcement at a meeting in Mauritius.