Swiss Italian violinist virtuoso Fabrizio von Arx poses with his Stradivarius violin newly named 'Angel', formerly 'Madrileño', in Montreux, Switzerland, Monday, Sep 24, 2018. (KEYSTONE/Valentin Flauraud) EFE-EPA/VALENTIN FLAURAUD

(epa-efe).- Fabrizio von Arx, a Swiss-Italian violinist on Monday posed in Montreaux with a unique and legendary instrument: a violin that, in its nearly 300 years of existence, has played second fiddle to none, as documented in images released by Epa.

The violin in question was a Stradivarius violin which recently had its name changed from "Madrileño" to "Angel."