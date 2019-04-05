A Spanish musician and composer has made his directorial debut with the documentary "Unraveling Athena," a film that traces the path to stardom undertaken by a score of tennis' greatest female champions, including Martina Navratilova, Martina Hingis and Arantxa Sanchez Vicario.
By conducting interviews with these athletes and interweaving the threads of their different experiences, the film provides a glimpse into the sacrifices, fears, strengths and achievements that accompanied them on their journey from talented youngsters to the pinnacle of their sport.