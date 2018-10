A television crew films paintings and drawings by Max Beckmann at the Kulturforum Museum in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 25, 2018.EPA-EFE/KAMIL ZIHNIOGLU

Visitors walk past by the painting 'Portrait of Erhard Goepel' (Oil on canvas, 1944) by Max Beckmann at the Kulturforum Museum in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAMIL ZIHNIOGLU

A visitor walks past by drawings by Max Beckmann at the Kulturforum Museum in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAMIL ZIHNIOGLU

A Berlin museum on Thursday previewed a large collection of Max Beckmann prints, drawings and paintings, some of which were to be put on public display for the first time.

The Max Beckmann (1884-1950) exhibition – bequest of Barbara Göpel (1922-2017), art estate wife of Dr. Erhard Göpel who was involved in Nazi art-looting but paradoxically protected Beckmann from the Nazi regime– showcases 46 drawings, 52 graphic prints and two paintings.