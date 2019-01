The National Director of Tourism of Uruguay, Carlos Fagetti, speaks on Jan. 10, 2019 at the presentation of the event La Pedrera Tango Festival in Montevideo (Uruguay). The festival will be held at the La Pedrera resort, located in Rocha (southeast of Uruguay), from January 17 to 19. EPA-EFE/Patricia Cotelo

AME5908. MONTEVIDEO (URUGUAY), 10/01/2019.- (Left-Right) Musician Nelson Roland, the director of the Pedrera Tango Festival, Fernando Rossi; the director of Tourism of Uruguay, Carlos Fagetti; the representative of the Interministerial Commission of Support for Tango and Candombe, Alejandro Gimenez and the musician Hugo Rocca, pose on Jan. 10, 2019 at the presentation of the event La Pedrera Tango Festival in Montevideo (Uruguay). The festival will be held at the La Pedrera resort, located in Rocha (southeast of Uruguay), from January 17 to 19. EPA-EFE/Patricia Cotelo

AME5907. MONTEVIDEO (URUGUAY), 10/01/2019.- Guitarist Martin Delgado and the singer Estefania Melonio were presented Jan. 10, 2019 at the La Pedrera Tango Festival, which will be held at the La Pedrera resort, located in Rocha (southeast of Uruguay) from the 17th to the 19th. EPA-EFE/Patricia Cotelo

Uruguay will bring tango to its coast with the first edition of the La Pedrera Tango Festival, an event that will gather dozens of artists seeking to bring this typical rhythm to tourists on the beaches of the southeastern province of Rocha.

The Jan. 17-19 event will feature the screening of films related to tango as well as live concerts at the La Pedrera village and resort.