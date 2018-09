Photo sent Sept 2, 2018 by the Uruguayan director Federico Veiroj of himself posing. EPA- EFE/Federico Veiroj

Still shot from the film 'Belmonte' sent Sept. 2, 2018, by the Director Federico Veiroj. EPA -EFE/Federico Veiroj

Still shot from the film 'Belmonte' sent Sept. 2, 2018, by the Director Federico Veiroj. EPA -EFE/Federico Veiroj

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) will be the stage for the world premiere of "Belmonte," a film co-produced by Uruguay, Spain and Mexico about the emotional path of a divorced artist after his family changes.

Uruguayan director Federico Veiroj told EFE that he considered it an honor that his film will be screened at one of the world's most important film festivals on Sept. 6.