The Uruguayan illustrator on sketch pads and audiovisuals, Sabrina Perez, seen in Montevideo on March 8, 2019, and whose work will go on show at the Bologna Children's Book Fair, told EFE that her creative process is like working in a factory, but one that manufactures pictures. EFE-EPA/Patricia Cotelo

The Uruguayan illustrator on sketch pads and audiovisuals, Sabrina Perez, seen in Montevideo on March 8, 2019, and whose work will go on show at the Bologna Children's Book Fair, told EFE that her creative process is like working in a factory, but one that manufactures pictures. EFE-EPA/Patricia Cotelo

The Uruguayan illustrator on sketch pads and audiovisuals, Sabrina Perez, seen in Montevideo on March 8, 2019, and whose work will go on show at the Bologna Children's Book Fair, told EFE that her creative process is like working in a factory, but one that manufactures pictures. EFE-EPA/Patricia Cotelo

The Uruguayan illustrator on sketch pads and audiovisuals, Sabrina Perez, whose work will go on show at the Bologna Children's Book Fair, told EFE that her creative process is like working in a factory, but one that manufactures pictures.

The artist, 36, said this is because to fill the series of frames used in stop-motion animation - such as in the animated cartoon "Anina" - she has to produce endless drawings, and with practice she acquired an "eye for drawing."