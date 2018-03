Photo made available on March 15, 2018, shows dancers during a performance of "Sleeping Beauty" by Uruguay's National Ballet, in Montevideo, Uruguay, March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ana Paula Chain

Thursday night's performance here of "Sleeping Beauty" by Uruguay's National Ballet will offer a "unique and exclusive" production featuring "timeless" costumes by renowned designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, the company's artistic director said.

The Uruguayan company is ready to put its rendition up against the more traditional versions of Russian troupes, Igor Yebra said during a talk at the National Auditorium in Montevideo.