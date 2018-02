A photo dated Feb. 22, 2018, of the music director of the National Symphony Orchestra of Uruguay, Diego Naser, who gave an interview to EFE in Montevideo two days before the start of the new concert season. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

The new music director of the National Symphony Orchestra of Uruguay told EFE that Saturday evening's season-opening concert would be very eclectic and include a performance by a marimba soloist with orchestral accompaniment.

Diego Naser also said that for the first time the audience would be allowed to take photos and videos during the concert, as long at they do not use flash, their cellphones are in airplane mode and they use the hashtag #Ossodre when sharing their images on social media.