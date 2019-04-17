Artists of the Imagine Theater group on April 14, 2019, take part in the show promoted by the Paysandu city government called "Bus Imagine," which during a two-hour bus ride visits some of the principal historical and cultural sites of this city on the Argentine border. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

The bus stop at the corner of Montevideo and Sarandi Streets is the starting point of a humorous presentation of the history of the northwestern Uruguayan city of Paysandu by a theater group on a bus, whose actors offer local and foreign visitors entertainment on the road.

The show promoted by the Paysandu city government is called "Bus Imagine," which during a two-hour ride visits some of the principal historical and cultural sites of this city that borders on the Argentine cities of Colon and Concepcion del Uruguay in Entre Rios province.