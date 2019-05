Montevideo, May 6 (EFE).- Uruguayan artist Juanita Fernandez, seen working on her music on April 30, 2019, plans to present "Pajaros," a musical project inspired by South America's birds, on May 14 at Montevideo's Teatro Solis. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Prieto.

Uruguayan artist Juanita Fernandez plans to present "Pajaros," a musical project inspired by South America's birds, on May 14 at Montevideo's Teatro Solis.

Fernandez said in an interview with EFE that the seed was sown for the project when, during the insomnia she suffered while getting used to living in Buenos Aires, far from the Uruguayan countryside where she grew up, she heard a thrush singing.