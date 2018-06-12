Photograph showing costumes used in "The Merry Widow," produced by South Africa's Joburg Ballet and performed by Uruguay's National Ballet in Montevideo, Uruguay, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Photograph showing costumes used in "The Merry Widow," produced by South Africa's Joburg Ballet and performed by Uruguay's National Ballet in Montevideo, Uruguay, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Photograph showing Spanish director Ivan Yebra during a press conference presenting "The Merry Widow," produced by South Africa's Joburg Ballet and performed by Uruguay's National Ballet in Montevideo, Uruguay, Jun 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Starting June 28, Uruguay's National Ballet will bring the glamour of turn-of-the-20th-century Paris to this capital with "The Merry Widow," an operetta by Austro-Hungarian composer Franz Lehar choreographed by legendary Briton Ronald Hynd and directed by Spain's Igor Yebra.

"The stage design is spectacular and the costumes visually strike you from the first minute," Yebra told EFE, praising the production by South Africa's Joburg Ballet, in which Gustavo Carvalho and Maria Noel Riccetto are set to play the leading roles of Count Danilovitsch and widow Hanna Glawari, respectively.