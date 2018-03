Uruguayan Education and Culture Minister Maria Julia Muñoz during a press conference announcing the release of "Sleeping Beauty," the National Ballet's first production this season at Sodre Auditorium in Montevideo, Uruguay, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

A view of the costumes designed by Spaniard Agatha Ruiz de la Prada for "Sleeping Beauty," the National Ballet's first production of this season during a press conference releasing the show at Sodre Auditorium in Montevideo, Uruguay, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

Uruguayan National Ballet dancers Maria Noel Ricetto and Gustavo Carvalho gaze at the costumes designed by Spanish Agatha Ruiz de la Prada for "Sleeping Beauty" - the company's first production of the season - during a press conference releasing the show at Sodre Auditorium in Montevideo, Uruguay, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Prieto

Spaniard Igor Yebra, the Uruguayan National Ballet's new art director, said Wednesday that "Sleeping Beauty" will be an "explosion of color" thanks to fashion designer Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, who is also from Spain.

He told EFE that although the dancers will be performing at the capital's Sodre Auditorium clad in multicolored plastic bags that will not affect the traditional choreography, which is based on the work by Marius Petipa (1818-1910).