Leader of the Uruguayan band No Te Va a Gustar (NTVG), Emiliano Brancciari, seen in an interview with EFE on Oct. 4, 2018, said he had hopes of winning a Latin Grammy for the Best Rock Album next Nov. 15 but knew it would be hard, since Uruguayan music isn't a category very well known to the jury. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Leader of the Uruguayan band No Te Va a Gustar (NTVG), Emiliano Brancciari, seen in an interview with EFE on Oct. 4, 2018, said he had hopes of winning a Latin Grammy for the Best Rock Album next Nov. 15 but knew it would be hard, since Uruguayan music isn't a category very well known to the jury. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Leader of the Uruguayan band No Te Va a Gustar (NTVG), Emiliano Brancciari, seen in an interview with EFE on Oct. 4, 2018, said he had hopes of winning a Latin Grammy for the Best Rock Album next Nov. 15 but knew it would be hard, since Uruguayan music isn't a category very well known to the jury. EFE-EPA/Raul Martinez

Members of the Uruguayan band No Te Va a Gustar (NTVG) told EFE they're eager to attend the Latin Grammy Awards but know how hard it will be next Nov. 15 for the group to walk away with the Best Rock Album Award.

"It's not the first time (we've been nominated), there have been several times, around five, but we always lost," Emiliano Brancciari said from the group's Montevideo studio, where its recording of a new disc to be launched next year was underway.