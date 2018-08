Uruguayan filmmaker Luis Ara speaks during an interview with EFE on July 31, 2018, in Montevideo, Uruguay, about "Forever Chape," a documentary that looks at the history of Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense. EPA-EFE/Sarah Yañez-Richards

Uruguayan filmmaker Luis Ara uses interviews, personal photographs and archival materials to tell the story of Brazilian soccer club Chapecoense in "Forever Chape," a documentary that looks at the team's history and the tragic 2016 plane crash that killed 71 people, including 22 players.

"The movie traces the club's history from its founding to the present day," Ara, whose documentary was released worldwide on Netflix, said in an interview with EFE.