A general view of one of the galleries of Uruguay's Natural History Museum, Montevideo, Uruguay, July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Aitor Pereira

Photo showing part of an exhibition in one of the galleries of Uruguay's Natural History Museum, Montevideo, Uruguay, July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Aitor Pereira

Uruguay's minister of education and culture, Maria Julia Muñoz, speaks during the inauguration of the Natural History Museum in Montevideo, Uruguay, July 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/Aitor Pereira

Uruguay's Natural History Museum inaugurated on Wednesday its first permanent home at a former prison in central Montevideo.

The museum has carried out research and organized exhibitions on biodiversity for more than 180 years, although during that time it has never had a permanent location.