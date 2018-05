Photo provided on May 17, 2018 showing Uruguayan National Ballet members during a rehearsal of "Le Corsaire," in Montevideo, Uruguay, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Thursday night's performance here of "Le Corsaire" by the Uruguayan National Ballet will offer "a playful world of fantasy," set designer Hugo Millan told EFE.

The piece is the company's second production under the artistic direction of Spain's Igor Yebra, and will have a Brazilian-flavored opening since the roles of pirate captain Conrad and his paramour, Medora, will be played by Brazilians Gustavo Carvalho and Mel Olivera.