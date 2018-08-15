Pier Francesco Maestrini, the artistic director of a production of "The Barber of Seville," speaks to EFE in Montevideo, Uruguay, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Ligia Amadio, the Brazilian director of Montevideo's Philharmonic Orchestra, who is directing a production of "The Barber of Seville," speaks to EFE in Montevideo, Uruguay, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

The distinctive works of Italian composer Gioachino Rossini, the prominent voices of South American singers and a cartoon will be put on stage Wednesday in Montevideo's Solis Theatre on the first night of a renewed and hilarious production of "The Barber of Seville."

Ligia Amadio, the Brazilian director of Montevideo's Philharmonic Orchestra, who is directing the opera, told EFE that this year marks the 150th anniversary of Rossini's death, which is why staging "The Barber of Seville" "was a must."