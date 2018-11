Spanish Minister of Culture, Jose Guirao (C), smiles next to Spanish writers Carmen Riera (L) and Sergio Ramirez (R) during a press conference in which he announced the Cervantes Award 2018 to Uruguayan poet Ida Vitale in Madrid, Spain, 15 November 2018. EPA/CHEMA MOYA

Uruguayan poet Ida Vitale was on Thursday awarded the coveted Cervantes Prize for her use of language.

The accolade, considered the Nobel Prize in Literature in the Spanish language, is awarded by Spain's Ministry of Culture and Sports, and carries 120,000 euros in prize money ($141,200).