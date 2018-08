Photograph provided Aug 19 showing the cover of "Quiero ser Suarez" (I Want to be Suarez) in Montevideo, Uruguay, Aug 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Photograph provided Aug 19 showing Manuel Soriano, author of "Quiero ser Suarez" (I Want to be Suarez) in Montevideo, Uruguay, Aug 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/Raul Martinez

Uruguayan soccer star Luis Suarez switches bodies with a 9-year-old boy named Coco in a new children's book that looks at the concept of fame and its meaning

In "Quiero ser Suarez" (I Want to be Suarez), Coco's father gives him a "mysterious video game console," which causes the Salto striker's mind to take over the boy's body and vice versa, causing them to trade places.