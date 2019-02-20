US actress Melissa McCarthy poses in the press room of the 2017 People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Jan. 18, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/NINA PROMMER

Melissa McCarthy who plays the lead role in an Oscar-nominated biographical movie about an unsuccessful writer who turns to forging and flogging letters in order to make ends meet told EFE on Wednesday she shared a curious trait with the late author the film was based on.

Marielle Heller's "Will you ever forgive me?" tells the true story of Leonore Carol "Lee" Israel (1939-2014), a frustrated American biographer who after shunning the limelight and refusing to engage in the publicity game orchestrated an elaborate literary hoax that involved forging letters of well-known authors like Dorothy Parker, Noël Coward and Lillian Hellman in order to pay her rent.