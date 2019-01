The entrance to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, where US musician Chris Brown was staying, in Paris, France, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

US singer Chris Brown performs on stage at the Mombasa Rocks Music Festival in Mombasa, Kenya, Oct. 8, 2016.

American singer-songwriter Chris Brown was arrested by French police in Paris following accusations that he raped a woman at an upscale hotel in the city center.

The artist was detained alongside his bodyguard and a friend, who were both also accused of rape, gossip magazine Closer said in an exclusive that was later independently confirmed by several news agencies.