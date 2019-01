The entrance to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, where US musician Chris Brown was staying, in Paris, France, Jan. 22, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

US singer Chris Brown performs on stage at the Mombasa Rocks Music Festival in Mombasa, Kenya, Oct. 8, 2016. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

American singer-songwriter Chris Brown was released on his own recognizance Tuesday a day after being arrested by French police following rape accusations, the Paris prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office told EFE that Brown's personal bodyguard and a friend, whom the accuser also claimed had abused her, has also been released.