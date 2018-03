A work by Dutch post-Impressionist master Vincent van Gogh, whose works have been absent from the auction market in France for over 20 years, was unveiled Wednesday ahead of its sale in Paris later in the year.

"Raccommodeuses de filets dans les dunes," which depicts women repairing nets among dunes and is expected to fetch up to 5 million euros ($6.2 million), was presented to the press by Artcurial, who are to auction off the emblematic painting on June 4.