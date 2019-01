The Sunflowers painting of Dutch artist Vincent Van Gogh is back at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, April 26, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/LEX VAN LIESHOUT

Van Gogh's iconic "Sunflowers" canvas is to undergo restoration work over the course of six weeks, the Amsterdam-based museum dedicated to the Dutch painter announced on Friday.

The world-famous canvas at the Van Gogh museum in Amsterdam is part of a wider series of still life oil paintings Vincent Van Gogh (1853-1890) worked on in Arles, southern France, between 1888 and 1889 depicting the large yellow flowers and considered the artist's most well-known and reproduced set.